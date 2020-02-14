UW-Parkside holding auditions for Master Singers

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside Music Professor Dr. James Kinchen invites area vocalists to audition for the university’s Master Singers choral group and the opportunity to perform during the choir's 30th anniversary season.

Auditions will be held on two successive Mondays, Feb. 13 and 20 at 6:45 pm. Appointments are helpful but walk-ins are also welcomed. Auditions are non-competitive and are intended primarily to test range and vocal quality.

The master singers was organized by Kinchen in the 1989-90 academic year and, since its inception, has performed a number of choral masterworks, most times with an orchestra. Some of these include: "Messiah" (Handel), "Elijah" (Mendelssohn), "Magnificat in D" (Bach), "Requiem" and "Confessor's Vespers" (Mozart), "Nelson Mass" (Haydn), "Nguzo Saba Suite" (Burleigh), "Requiem Mass" (Verdi), "German Requiem" (Brahms), "Requiem" (Fauré), "Magnificat" (J.S. Bach) and "Mass in G" (Schubert).

Since 2011, most performances have been held in the acoustically superb Frances Bedford Hall on the UW-Parkside campus. Over the years, the Master Singers have bought together a thriving singing community that draws from choral singers in the region — some of whom have been away from singing for years — as well as past and present students.

Participation for community members is free. Auditions are scheduled to take place in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities (the RITA) in room D164. For more information or to make an audition appointment, email or call Dr. Kinchen at kinchen@uwp.edu or 262-595-2111.

