UW-EXTENSION: The benefits for youth of experiential learning

Have you ever wanted to try a new hands-on experience, but you have not had the opportunity or resources to try it? In 4-H Youth Development, youth are empowered to learn through hands-on experiences by doing, rather than talking about it or watching someone else perform the task. Experiential Learning is the process of learning through experience and is more specifically defined as “learning through reflection on doing”.
This process helps youth learn from what they have accomplished and apply it to future experiences. It is not enough just to have knowledge. Youth benefit from understanding how, why, and when to use knowledge.
What comprises the Experiential Learning model?
Step 1, Do: Experience something. Do something. Participate in something. Youth engage in a hands-on educational learning experience. It should be an age appropriate activity. In 4-H, there are many projects, activities and programs that provide youth with these learning opportunities. It can be anything from drawing, decorating a cake, handling a rabbit, shooting a bow and arrow, attending summer camp and the list goes on. These opportunities are all hands-on experiences for youth.
Step 2, Reflect: An adult volunteer can ask youth to describe their observations and reactions. Asking questions such as, “What did you do?”, “How did you feel?”, “What did you learn?” can help youth reflect and process what they experienced during the activity. Ask youth, how they were challenged during the activity or if the youth were going to tell someone about the experience, what would he or she say? Thought provoking questions that engage youth are an important part of the experiential learning process.
Step 3, Apply: How can what was learned in the experience be used again in the future in a similar or different situation? This is the “what’s next” part of the process. Ask youth to connect key learning to real life experiences. Youth should be able to demonstrate that they have gained new knowledge and be able to practice the life skills gained rather than solely focus on the project itself.
There should be a reason for doing the project and engaging the youth in activities.
Questions that can be asked to apply what they learned could include, “What did the project mean to your every-day life?” or “What have you learned about yourself or others?” or “What did you learn from this project that you didn’t know before?.” Processing what was learned is just as important as the activity or project itself.
The benefits youth gain from volunteers, teachers and mentors using the Experiential Learning model are multi-faceted. Youth have the benefit of real-time coaching and feedback. This takes place through the “debriefing” questions that occur after completing the activity. Youth also gain the ability to apply the knowledge immediately. Through discussions, youth can test their understanding of the processes and procedures as well as adapt them to real-life situations. Youth also develop reflective practice habits and can incorporate them into everyday life. The act of practicing a skill strengthens the connections in our brains. Hands-on activities require youth to use problem solving and decision-making skills.
In turn, this accelerates the learning process and allows for the learned knowledge and skills to be better retained.
The Experiential Learning model is incorporated into 4-H Youth Development programming. In 4-H, we are continuously working to “Make the Best Better.”
For more information about Racine County 4-H or to enroll, you can visit our website at racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/, or call 262-767-2929. Enrollment for the new 4-H year will begin in early September. Sign-up so you can engage in experiential learning with 4-H!
Beth Mattson is Racine County 4-H Program Educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension.
