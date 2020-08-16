UW-EXTENSION: The benefits for youth of experiential learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever wanted to try a new hands-on experience, but you have not had the opportunity or resources to try it? In 4-H Youth Development, youth are empowered to learn through hands-on experiences by doing, rather than talking about it or watching someone else perform the task. Experiential Learning is the process of learning through experience and is more specifically defined as “learning through reflection on doing”.

This process helps youth learn from what they have accomplished and apply it to future experiences. It is not enough just to have knowledge. Youth benefit from understanding how, why, and when to use knowledge.

What comprises the Experiential Learning model?

Step 1, Do: Experience something. Do something. Participate in something. Youth engage in a hands-on educational learning experience. It should be an age appropriate activity. In 4-H, there are many projects, activities and programs that provide youth with these learning opportunities. It can be anything from drawing, decorating a cake, handling a rabbit, shooting a bow and arrow, attending summer camp and the list goes on. These opportunities are all hands-on experiences for youth.