Best Wings
1st place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
2nd Place: Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine
3rd place: Buffalo Wild Wings, 5880 Durand Ave., Racine
Best Sports Bar
1st place: Buckets Pub,
2nd place: Scores Sports Bar & Grill
3rd place: Dewey's Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine
In its nearly 35 years of business, Buckets Pub has never resorted to marketing tricks or gaudy advertisements to attract customers. The bar-restaurant has relied on Racinians’ intuition and taste buds to do that.
“We don’t have any big flashy lights outside,” said Manager Christine Grochowski, who is also the daughter of Buckets founders Chuck and Connie Brandt.
Grochowski has been managing the restaurant for a few years now, and she says that there are no plans to change the formula that’s been working for so long.
The pub gets fresh chicken delivered six days a week and makes its secret sauce in-house, a recipe that hasn’t changed since Buckets started serving its iconic wings.
That consistency is part of the reason Buckets has won both Best Sports Bar and Best Wings in Best of Racine for at least four years in a row.
The pub isn’t dimly lit, but there aren’t overpowering light fixtures. The bartenders don’t resort to silly gags to earn extra tips and there isn’t any loud music blaring while you try to enjoy your cold beverage or jalapeño poppers.
“There’s a level of comfort for those who know what’s going on behind the bar,” Grochowski said, complimenting her easygoing yet hardworking staff.
Still, the relaxed atmosphere manages to be deliciously overshadowed by the oh-so-good wings, not to mention the ample on-tap selection or the appropriately named “beer bucket.”
As a sports bar, it covers pretty much all of a sports fan’s on-the-air needs. On any given day there will usually be at least three different sports on the dozens of television. During football season, every single NFL game will air at Buckets.
“We’re not just going to have the Packer game on. The game you’re looking for will always be on at least a few of the TVs,” Grochowski said. “We’re very fortunate to have such a great following from the community, whether it be day after day or week after week or just during the football season.”
