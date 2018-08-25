Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wedding and engagement announcements are published in The Journal Times every Sunday with a color or black and white photo.

The deadline for photos and announcements is noon Monday for publication in the following Sunday’s paper, as space permits.

The Journal Times would like to print announcements while they are still news to the community. Therefore, wedding forms should be submitted within three months of the wedding date. Engagements should be submitted at least four weeks before the wedding date.

Announcements can be submitted online by going to www.journaltimes.com/forms.

Forms with fee information are also available at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St. Forms can also be printed from the above website.

If you are not submitting your announcement online, photos should be originals, not printed off of a home computer.

For more information, contact Loreen I. Mohr, community coordinator, at 262-631-1725.

