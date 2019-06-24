Ronald Tatum

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. Every day, I make it a point to look for opportunities to help others and perform a random act of kindness that positively impacts others’ lives. I found that through all my interactions in the community and the people I get to meet, that a simple, yet genuine smile can make someone’s day. It’s a universal language that’s contagious and no words have to be said.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? It’s home. We’re a small community that bands together in the time of need. We’re a little city in between two big cities, with a big history attached to it. Many don’t know how big a role Racine played in the abolitionist movement, and that Racine was well known for its strong opposition to slavery, with many slaves escaping to freedom via the Underground Railroad passing through the city.
Who inspires you, and why? My inspirations do not come from one individual but the many who were before me that sacrificed and paved the way for me, and those who I have an opportunity to do the same and “pay it forward.” However, if I had to choose one individual who inspires me and helped change my life in my latter years and career, I would say Pastor Leon Brown. He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself at a time in need. I could never repay him for that.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. Learning that it’s "not about me." Things you do for yourself are gone when you’re gone, but things you do for others will remain as your everlasting legacy.
What is the last good book you read and what did you appreciate about it? “Pyramid of Success” by John Wooden. In this book Coach Wooden goes into detail on how to become successful in life let alone sports. Faith, family, love, God are all constant themes in the lessons he passes on and values I share as well.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself catering to and providing as much attention as possible to my wife. Without her unwavering support I would not be able to accomplish the work that God has allowed me to do. Her blessing for me to follow my dreams and passion has inspired me to shoot for the stars when it comes to uplifting my community. I hope to repay her in abundance.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I am an aspiring author who is hoping to one day complete a book. I enjoy writing.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Parasailing — and no — I would NOT do it again!
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why?
- Jesus — for being my inspiration and example, to show him my gratitude for everything he has blessed me with. He made the ultimate sacrifice. He paid it all!
- Barack Obama — for being a modern day example of perseverance and proving that a young African-American from humble beginnings, who statistically had the odds stacked against him, can achieve the ultimate prize.
- Coach Gene Veit — for being one of the first and few coaches to target the inner city as an area of opportunity when it came to developing strong and dedicated youth outside of only sports. He helped instill discipline and accountability in my life, values and attributes I still hold dearly.
- My father — He passed away when my oldest child (Champagne) was only 5 months old. I would sneak all six of my children into the dinner so that he would have an opportunity to meet them and see the fruits of his labor.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Principal Michael Frontier. He was a middle school principal to most of my siblings before me. He was not afraid to come to our homes, meet with our parents and show that he genuinely cared during a time when that may have been perceived as taboo.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? I received a book from my son for Father’s Day some time ago. It was handwritten by him and listed 100 things about me that were important to him and that he was thankful for. It was moving, touching and confirmation that I had done my job as a father. I carry that book with me to this day.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would pay off all of my children’s student loans in order to afford them an opportunity for a fresh start and to give them a leg up on achieving their dreams.
