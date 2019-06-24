Pat Widmaier

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. Tutor for United Way Schools of Hope; make quilts for Foster Kids of Racine County program, Quilts for Soldiers; and other organizations through the First Friday Quilters. Make and coordinate collection of pillowcases for Ryan’s Case for Smiles (Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin); co-chair Day of Caring and Crafting for our Community (we create items and collect new items for veterans housed at Cottage 16, Union Grove). Also assist Billy’s Posse (tracking of lost animals).
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? Variety of places to visit and things to do.
Who inspires you, and why? My family and friends who have guided me through hard times and remind me to continue looking on the bright side.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. You can’t change what happened yesterday, stay true to your beliefs — enjoy each day.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? "Hidden in Plain View — A Secret Story of Quilts and the Underground Railroad" by Jacqueline L. Tobin and Raymond G. Dobard, PhD. After reading it, I want to further my knowledge on the Underground Railroad and do more research on the quilts from that time period.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Where I am today — being creative in my sewing room.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? That I’m shy/reserved until you get to know me and I get to know you.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Traveled to Austria and Germany.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why? So many possibilities. I would invite Jacque Boudreau, Judy Gavigan, Twila Rodenberg and Barb Suprak. When you get all of us together, we are belly laughing until we cry! They just make me smile as do many of my friends.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Carol Troeller (Racine Technical Institute). She helped shape me to realize anything is possible and to become the best person in the workplace that I could be.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? Recently, my 10-year-old great nephew Andrew made me a stuffed bear so I could have it as a comfort tool during my hip replacement surgery. It definitely helped — I’m doing great!
What would you do if you won $1 million? Probably buy fabric (lol)! Seriously, pay off a few debts and help my family and a few charitable organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.