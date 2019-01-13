WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee Kids Expo is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10, at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St.
The inaugural two-day event offers interactive exhibits and play opportunities for children of all ages as well as samples, shopping and valuable resources for parents. Play Zones will be set up throughout the site, including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a rock-climbing wall, pony rides, caricature paintings, a maze challenge and more.
Visitors can stop by the main stage for interactive science shows, fairytale princess sing-a-longs and ballet school demonstrations. They can meet local child-related vendors and businesses ranging from toys and games to sports and fitness classes, learning devices, safety products, day cares, schools and camps.
Advance tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets at the door cost $9 for adults and $6 for children. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. For advance tickets, go to milwaukeekidsexpo.com/tickets.
For a full list of exhibitors and the complete event schedule, go to milwaukeekidsexpo.com.
