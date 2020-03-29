$43.5M apartment project underway in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction of a 278-unit apartment development, estimated to cost $43.5 million, is underway in the Village of Mount Pleasant.
Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners is making progress on its Tivoli Green development, which is being built on 20.4 acres along 90th Street, near the Village Hall and Police Department.
Tivoli Green, previously called The Villages, is set to include amenities and layouts for a diverse set of residents, with apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom, two-bath units, all with private entrances.
Monthly rents are projected to start at $1,100, and Wangard, a Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm, plans to have units available for rent by this fall.
You have free articles remaining.
Each unit is expected to offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands, full-size washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, designer light and plumbing fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas, and carpeted bedrooms.
Several organizations combined time and resources to bring the project to fruition, including Racine County, the Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County Economic Development Corp. and Greenfire Management Services.
Stewart Wangard, Wangard CEO and founder, said the strong partnerships helped expedite the project and were instrumental in creating future market-rate housing in Racine County.
“I couldn’t be more satisfied with the work our teams have done up to this point,” Wangard stated in the past. “This project not only signifies opportunity for current and future residents of Mount Pleasant, but it also highlights the fact that Racine County is taking the right steps to prepare for positive growth and development.”
“High-quality projects like Tivoli Green help prepare Racine County for continued growth and development in the coming years,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has said about the development. “As we work with local businesses on our community workforce strategy, increasing our housing stock will play a significant role in ensuring our county’s success.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!