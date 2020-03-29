$43.5M apartment project underway in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction of a 278-unit apartment development, estimated to cost $43.5 million, is underway in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners is making progress on its Tivoli Green development, which is being built on 20.4 acres along 90th Street, near the Village Hall and Police Department.

Tivoli Green, previously called The Villages, is set to include amenities and layouts for a diverse set of residents, with apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom, two-bath units, all with private entrances.

Monthly rents are projected to start at $1,100, and Wangard, a Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm, plans to have units available for rent by this fall.

Each unit is expected to offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands, full-size washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, designer light and plumbing fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring in living areas, and carpeted bedrooms.

Several organizations combined time and resources to bring the project to fruition, including Racine County, the Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County Economic Development Corp. and Greenfire Management Services.