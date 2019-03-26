Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Dr. John Bryant Community Center is seeking vendors and entertainers to participate in the 2019 Juneteenth Day celebration on Saturday, June 15.

Vendor/entertainment applications are available at the Bryant Center, 601 21st St. A vendor fee of $150 for nonprofit organizations and $175 for businesses is required to participate. The registration deadline is June 7. Vendors are asked to provide their own tables, chairs and extension cords.

Proceeds are used to fund the event. For more information, call 262-636-9235.

