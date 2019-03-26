RACINE — The Dr. John Bryant Community Center is seeking vendors and entertainers to participate in the 2019 Juneteenth Day celebration on Saturday, June 15.
Vendor/entertainment applications are available at the Bryant Center, 601 21st St. A vendor fee of $150 for nonprofit organizations and $175 for businesses is required to participate. The registration deadline is June 7. Vendors are asked to provide their own tables, chairs and extension cords.
Proceeds are used to fund the event. For more information, call 262-636-9235.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.