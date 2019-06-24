Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. I supply books to the children of our community. I teach children ages 2-4 how to read. I do reading presentations and motivational speeches to school classrooms, school assemblies, churches, summer camps, adult residential facilities and anywhere else I am asked to read to groups.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? Everything! But, the most is that we are a loving, giving community. If someone has a need in Racine, our community will without a doubt come through to help.
Who inspires you, and why? My family and friends, Police Chief Art Howell, Cops 'N Kids teachers, BOD, staff, Fisk Johnson, attorneys John and Connie Shannon, Shannon Powell, Sen. Van Wanggaard, M.T. Boyle, Abundance of Blessings Day Care, The Journal Times and all citizens Racine County. They give me the wind I need to complete my mission of children's literacy.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. To never ever look down on anyone, unless I'm picking them up.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? "Reading Changed My Life," the strength of the three women featured.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Continuing to instill the love of reading in our children and giving them free books to nurture that love.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? That I have an extremely high level of passion for reading.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I've personally given financially all that I have to open a much needed "not for profit" reading center for all the children of our community.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why?
- Imogene Powers-Johnson. To let her know again how much I truly appreciated everything she did to help me put books into the hands of our children. And for believing in me.
- My parents for instilling in me the mindset of giving to others.
- Hattie Coles. To let her know how much I appreciate her throwing me a lifeline of love in my dire time of need.
- Aunt Ruby Gladney. To thank her for always being there for me, especially during my very hard teen years.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Retired Racine Unified teachers Margaret Drysdale and Cecilia Millard. Drysdale has been training me to teach children to read for a number of years now. It is because of her that I have been able to teach so many of our Racine children how to read. Millard because she has never missed the opportunity to ask children to tell her something "good" that happens in their day. That is so important and special to me because so many of our children are living in a life filled with turmoil and stress.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? My husband, Michael, my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and godson LeRoy Butler IV and his family — they bring unspeakable joy to my heart and soul.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would first make sure Cops 'N Kids would be financially secure long after my life is over. Then I would pay off my house and save the rest, to ensure if others need help, I could help them just like the SC Johnson family does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.