Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. I try to do my best to give back to my community. I was taught that those who complain yet do nothing to help or change things are part of the problem. I'm grateful for what I have and what I've accomplished so really anything I can do to give back is a no brainer. If that includes using my pubs and my organizational skills to help others in a fun and positive light so be it, why wouldn't you?
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? Many things, the history, the architecture, the people (even the negative ones), and the fact that it's located on this beautiful lake and is easily accessible to so many other cool communities. Racine is a very cool city and is similar to many great European cities.
Who inspires you, and why? People like Scott Metzel, while I get many accolades for the fundraisers we have done. Scott and his team are out on the street every night doing things that no one wants to do to help those in need. He lives and breathes compassion and kindness. I often get credit for things that should really go to him. We help when we can, he helps always!
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far: My life isn't over yet so I can't really answer that because I'm always learning. I guess I would say take a deep breath and not stress it until you know for sure. Positiveness can go a long way.
What is the last good book you read or movie you’ve seen, and what did you appreciate about it? "Life After Hate" by an old friend of mine named Arno Michaelis, or as I grew up knowing him, Arnie. He was a young punk rock kid like me who took a dark turn for many years. He turned into everything I hate because of his hate. I always knew deep down his "hatred" was a product of blind acceptance. If you have ever seen the John Singleton movie "Higher Learning" you would understand how the weak can sometimes fall into the influence of horrible people due to acceptance. He then turned around and became a speaker and positive force spreading the word of tolerance and compassion after being someone who was the exact opposite. Funny thing is, I think the current Arnie is what he always was, and the old Arnie was just a misguided child.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Doing the exact same things, but hoping the bands I work with are even bigger and getting the audiences they deserve.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? Ugh, I don't even know where to start on this one. I'm a judge for the Native American Music Awards, I almost beat the crap out of Elvis Costello and I once detailed Tiger Woods' car.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? Probably taking a red boat (very small craft) from the Isle of Tiree off the West Coast of Scotland to Fingal's Cave off the Isle of Staffa to the Isle of Mull. Crossing over Mull to Craignure to catch a Ferry to Oban, Scotland. Hopping on a train to Glasgow from Oban to join some friends for dinner and then hopping in a cab to the airport to fly home — all in one day!
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why? They still exist except for one, my mom, sister, sister's boyfriend Jason, and then my dad would be there as well. I've already had dinner with many people I respect. If you're looking for someone not with us anymore, obviously my dad, but I would also love to have had dinner with Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy or David Bowie. Still living, Robert Smith of the Cure.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Hands down Mike O'Brien, aka Uncle Obie.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? Life, because my mom gave it to me.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Love this question because I think of it often. I would buy the property that Porters once stood on and invest it into a green space, public park and city center square with a band shell that I could book music at. I would also love to bring in a market, especially a Christmas market, and food trucks along Seventh Street.
