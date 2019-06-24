Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. I am fortunate enough to be employed with a community impact organization. I manage a children’s literacy program for United Way of Racine County called Imagination Library. Through the program, Racine County children ages birth through 5 are mailed monthly, age-appropriate, high-quality books at no cost to the family. These books encourage important early-literacy development while setting the stage for school-readiness. I also volunteer for United Way’s Schools of Hope program at Waller Elementary School in Burlington.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? I enjoy the small-town community feel of Racine County, while still having access to an abundance of amenities. Being nestled between two major cities offers great opportunities for diversity. It’s a fantastic place to raise a family.
Who inspires you, and why? I am inspired regularly by the caring power and generosity of the Racine County community. On countless occasions I have witnessed people from all walks of life coming together for the greater good, and it is like a breath of fresh air. It really restores my faith in humanity.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. I have found that all things good and bad in my life have happened for a reason. Many times it can be hard to see in the moment, especially if it’s painful. Eventually things fall into place. Hindsight is 20/20, right?
What is the last good book you read, and what did you appreciate about it? I really enjoyed the book "Americanah" by Chimamananda Ngozi Adichie. It offers a great thought-provoking perspective, and challenged me to think out of the box.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Ten years from now my husband and I will be starting a new chapter in our lives as our youngest graduates from high school.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? Though I have called Racine County my home for almost 15 years, I was born and raised in a small town in northern Wisconsin (Glidden).
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I wish I had a more exciting story to share, but I haven’t had too many thrilling adventures in my lifetime. The most challenging journey I have ever prevailed through was completing my bachelor’s degree with honors as a non-traditional student while working with a family.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why? My Grandparents. Both of my grandfathers passed away before I was born. I had always wished I had a chance to meet them as they were fondly remembered by many.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. My favorite teacher was my art teacher. Coming from a small town, he taught elementary through high school. He had a very natural way of allowing each student to grow in their own talents, and the art room was often a place for me to decompress. I am a very creative person, and believe that was encouraged and fostered through such a strong art program at school.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The best gift I have ever been given is being a Mom. It is hands down the most difficult and rewarding experience I have ever been gifted, and continues to challenge me to be a better person each and every day.
What would you do if you won $1 million? Of course I would donate to United Way of Racine County’s Imagination Library program. There is a great match campaign going on. I have also always wanted to travel with my family. There are so many magnificent places to see, and there is no greater teacher than experience.
