Jeff Lancaster

Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. I’m currently the board president at River Bend Nature Center. It’s a wonderful oasis of nature along the banks of the Root River. There are some wonderful hiking trails (and plenty of kayaks to rent) just minutes from Downtown which allow anyone to escape for a few minutes or hours. In my own very small way, I get a great sense of pride in helping with the preservation and stewardship of this land as well as the educational programming that occurs through the center.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? I really enjoy the community, the sense of pride from its residents, as well as its proximity to Lake Michigan. The entire county has such a geographic diversity that I also appreciate.
Who inspires you, and why? I receive a lot of inspiration from my family. My four kids are all doing brave, exciting things and my wife and I get to watch and experience these adventures with them.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. Do not trust someone that claims to never fail.
What is the last good book you read and what did you appreciate about it? I’m a big "Lord of the Rings" nerd so I’ll list this as my last great book. I appreciate the fact that heroes come in all shapes and sizes and even the very wise cannot see all ends.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I’d love to continue working in finance and with people.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I once ran the half-mile in 1:54.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? I took a solo ride on my bicycle from Muskego to Kansas City, Mo. I alternated nightly between campsites and motels riding along county highways and very rural gravel roads. It was quite an adventure and I will hopefully do more bicycle touring in the future.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why? Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Buck O'Neil and my Dad. There’s a lot of hidden meaning here but the conversation would be quite interesting.
Tell us about your favorite teacher. I’m kind of cheating because my mom was my fifth-grade teacher. My mom has since retired but she devoted herself to teaching and it was an honor to be in her classroom.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? My wife gave me a necklace that was made by one of her former students. My wife was a special education teacher and it’s a symbol to me that no matter how much talent you have nothing replaces attitude and perseverance.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I’d buy you a fur coat (but not a real fur coat — that’s cruel).
