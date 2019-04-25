RACINE — The Downtown Corp.’s annual German Fest will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. Admission is $5.
Attendees can enjoy hearty German food, kraut eating contests, raffles, games and German beer on tap.
Live polka music will be performed by Alpine Blast from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by four-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry award-winning Polka Artist of the Year, The Squeezettes, from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m.
