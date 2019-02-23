STURTEVANT — As anyone who’s married knows, planning a wedding involves dozens of decisions both big and small about the venue, food and decorations. The Southeastern Wisconsin Bridal Showcase can help couples streamline the planning process by showcasing more than 40 wedding vendors all in one place.
The sixth edition of this popular annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Admission is $5 at the door. Brides-to-be who register online in advance are admitted free.
Future brides and grooms can talk with representatives of businesses that provide wedding venues, catering services, cakes, flowers, travel planning, photography, jewelry and more.
“Everything brides are looking for is in one spot,” said Donna Mueller, advertising director at The Journal Times, which is presenting the Bridal Showcase.
A cash bar will be available in the groom’s area as well as for attendees who would like to take a break during their visit.
This year’s sponsors are Rasmussen Diamonds and the Racine Country Club. Rasmussen has been a sponsor since the inaugural year of the Bridal Showcase, and the Racine Country Club is sponsoring the event for the first time.
Rasmussen Diamonds
Family-owned Rasmussen has served people in Racine for 119 years, noted Kristi Widmar, Rasmussen’s general manager. Rasmussen’s is a member of the American Gem Society, and the store prides itself on educating consumers about gemstones and fine jewelry, she said.
“We don’t mark up jewelry so it can be marked down, and we stand behind everything we sell,” said Widmar.
Rasmussen’s will have a booth with samples of engagement rings, wedding bands, and bridal and attendant jewelry. Brides and grooms can get their finger measured so they know what size ring to order.
Racine Country Club
The Racine Country Club has spaces for small and large weddings alike, whether the guest count is fewer than 150 or more than 300, said Mark Van Ess, the club’s membership director.
“Every venue at the Racine Country Club offers floor to ceiling windows with spectacular views overlooking our scenic course and the winding Root River,” said Van Ess. “It’s an amazing backdrop during all the four seasons.”
Catering services are all-inclusive covering food, linens, tableware, set up and cleaning, he added.
It’s best to book space anywhere from three to six months in advance, he said, especially for weddings held during the busy summer months, but the club can accommodate changes in the guest count and menu up to five days in advance.
The Racine County Club’s booth at the Bridal Showcase will feature photos of past events and samples of venue décor, and the club’s special events coordinator will be on hand to answer questions and consult with couples on available dates.
