Downtown Racine sees business boom in 2019
Downtown Racine sees business boom in 2019

RACINE — The year 2019 brought 22 new businesses: 2 Swift Suits, 5K Events.org, Abrazo Coffee, Best Thoughts Academy, Bonifide Nutrition, CBD American Shaman, Chit Chaat, Doering & Co’s, Egg Plant Café, Fashion Lux Clothing, Gold, Diamond & Design, Healthcare Network, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, OS Projects, Plumb Silver, Plush Clothing, Root City, Smart Mart, Stowell Associates, The Maple Table, and Zodiac Lounge.

