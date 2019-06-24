Tell us what you do to make a positive impact on the community. For my pastoral internship this past year I worked under Barbara Howard, executive director of Love Inc., preparing and participating in the Thanksgiving Boxes and Adopt-a-Family programs and in the food pantry.
What do you appreciate the most about Racine County? Although the natural beauty found throughout Racine County is impressive, it is the people I most appreciate. People who treat each other with respect, who donate almost seven tons of food through the postal carrier food drive to stock the food pantry and who donated $100,000 to Love Inc. after the floods of 2017 to support their neighbors.
Who inspires you, and why? First, from history, is Gladys Aylward (Inn of the Sixth Happiness) who did not let others determine God’s call on her life. Second are the clients of Love Inc. who also volunteer so much time to support its work.
Tell us about the greatest life lesson you have learned so far. Always seek the truth from the source and not rely on others to do the heavy lifting for you.
What is the last good book you read and what did you appreciate about it? My current favorite book is "A Sacred Look: Becoming Cultural Mystics" by Nancy Usselmann, who has given me an appreciation for pop culture and the importance of learning focal images through which to listen and view the messages being communicated.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I expect to be mentoring the next director of Base Camp Delta, the ministry God is envisioning for me in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan which seeks to network churches and individuals to reach out to individuals, families and groups who have become disenfranchised or marginalized by the either the faith and/or civic communities.
What would others be surprised to learn about you? I like to refinish and repurpose furniture and know how to use a table saw, drill press and scroll saw. I refinished an old desk as part of my Personal Spiritual Growth Design for seminary.
What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done? For our older daughter’s 21st birthday, I joined Bethany and our other daughter, Robyn, in a skydiving adventure at Skydive Midwest in Sturtevant.
If you could have dinner with any four other people (living or dead), whom would you invite, and why? I would love to dine with my namesake Deborah from the Old Testament book of Judges (her obedience to God’s call to lead God’s people), Mary Magdalene (her close relationship with Jesus as he walked this earth), Amelia Earhart (her sassiness and adventurousness) and Queen Elizabeth II (her lifetime of leading the British Empire which she has identified as God’s call on her life).
Tell us about your favorite teacher. Robert Kuester was my fifth-grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School in Dolton, Ill. She invested in her students, recognizing their uniqueness and potential. She challenged her students to be their best by setting up a homework system which allowed the students to do it at their own pace while meeting deadlines. She wrote and her fifth-graders starred in an operetta/musical each year which allowed us to stretch ourselves in a different way from academics.
What is the best gift you’ve ever received, and what made it so special? The best gift is faith received by the Spirit in my baptism as an infant which has allowed me to walk with the Lord as God’s beloved child and humble servant. The best physical gift is a rubber lamb my parents gave me for my 1st birthday which has traveled with me through life. My mom was seven months pregnant with my younger sister when she walked up to the store to buy it for my mid-December birthday.
What would you do if you won $1 million? I would pay off family student loans. I would buy needed items for a particular Lutheran congregation in Monterrey, Neuvo Leon, Mexico, and donate money to congregations in Kigali, Rwanda; Hickory, N.C.; and Greenville, S.C. Some money would be set aside for a future endowment fund at Love Inc. I would then use the rest to fund Base Camp Delta.
