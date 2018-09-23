1st Place: Uncorkt Wine Bar and Craft Beer, 240 Main St., Racine
2nd place: Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine
3rd place: Ayra's Liquor and Cigar, 6900 Highway 31, Caledonia; 2121 Ole Davidson Road, Mount Pleasant; 4700 Washington Ave., Racine.
…
Once again, it's time for Uncorkt to pop the champagne as they've won the title for Best Wine Store in Racine County for the fourth year in a row.
"Winning four years in a row excites me to no end," said owner Tony Bigonia. "Because my customers are telling me I’m doing the right thing."
Wine is Uncorkt's signature product and they've hosted wine tastings and wine and food pairing classes educate and entertain the public with their selection of unique and boutique wines.
Bigonia has recently added beer tasting sessions and beer/wine pairing classes to the mix to highlight the hundreds of beers they also have available.
"It's an untapped market," said Bigonia.
Bigonia earlier this year bought the building which currently houses Eye Openerz, 337 Main St., and Focus 21 Studios, 345 Main St and he plans on relocating Uncorkt to that property by 2020.
The plan is to grow into a larger space while staying Downtown so they can continue to do what they do best: provide a wide selection of fine wines and beers.
"Also provide good company," said Bigonia. "It’s the atmosphere, the camaraderie of being a customer here, like the old show 'Cheers.' You come as a stranger, you leave as a friend."
