Affordable Tree Care, 3201 Highway H, Sturtevant

Second place: Cassity Tree Service, 9160 Charles St., Sturtevant

Third place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave, Caledonia

Workers from Affordable Tree Care, cut branches from a pine tree in 2016 after the tree was blown into a house at 1211 S. Main St. by high winds. Affordable Tree Care was voted the Best Tree Service in Racine County by Journal Times readers.

Exactly 26 years ago, Affordable Tree Care was founded and so began a tree-cutting dynasty.

And now it's been selected Best Tree Service in Racine County. 

The company was founded and is owned by Jeff Nelson. Nelson has 20 employees who work with him in cutting down and pruning trees throughout the area.

Tree removal is the main component of Affordable Tree Care, but the company also handles other problems, including insect and disease control issues.

Deb Lein, Affordable Tree Care’s vice president of operations, said she's proud of the progress the company has made in its 26 years of business.

"We continue to grow and expand because of our quality customer service," Lein said. "And this isn't even like a job to us, this is a lot of fun."

— Dean Bibens

