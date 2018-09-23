1st Place: Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
Second place: Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville
Third place: The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine
For patrons looking to take a break from all their worries, for a place to get away, and maybe to a place where the bartender knows their name, Toad Hall is willing to be that place.
It’s cozy booths and wide variety beer menu have caused bar regulars to spread the word about Toad Hall, which has claimed victory for the second year for Best Tavern in Racine County.
“We’ve got a lot of regulars, that breeds familiarity and they bring their friends,” said owner Corey Szaryc. “Our menu is not typical pub food. We have a variety of burgers, sandwiches. It’s really the driver of our success.”
Szaryc owns Toad Hall with his business partner Jaimie Utley, and said the tavern’s “international flavors,” like the Bangkok steak wrap, have helped draw customers in.
“It really runs the gambit,” Szaryc said of the menu.
For beer lovers, Toad Hall has an estimated 100 different bottles of beer available. Above the bar are metal cups for those that paid the $40 to be part of the “beer mug club.”
“That only covers the mug, it doesn’t cover the beer,” Szaryc says with a laugh about the exclusive club. “Some people say they want to try 100 beers in a year.”
The last several years Toad Hall has hosted a burger contest for food gurus to try their hand to create a new burger. Aspiring chefs can fill out a recipe form and then tavern officials narrow the list to three burgers which are served to customers and voted on by customers.
Szaryc said the winner will have their burger placed on the menu for the rest of the year.
