1st Place: Private Stock Tattoo, 312 Sixth St., Racine
Second place: Skin Candy, 5200 Washington Ave., No. 104, Racine
Third place: I ov Thee Dragon, 614 Sixth St., Racine
…
For the sixth year in a row, every year since it has opened, Private Stock Tattoo has been named the Best of Racine's Best Tattoo Parlor as voted on by Journal Times' readers.
Owner Sean Fletcher, 38, said a commitment to art is what ultimately causes his shop to be such a success. “It's all about dedication to what we do,” Fletcher said. “We are all really serious about our jobs and our artwork.”
Fletcher also cites the cleanliness of his shop, quality of the tattoos produced and customer service as other reasons why the shop leaves such a mark not only on their customers' bodies, but also in their minds, creating loyal customers ranging from 18-year-old newcomers to nonagenarians.
Fletcher said he is friends with other tattoo shop owners and has no problem referring a customer to another shops if he feels one of those would be a better fit for a person.
“We really try to make sure every customer is happy when they leave the store, even if we can't do the tattoos ourselves,” Fletcher said. “If we can't nail their vision, we try to send them to someone else who we think can. ”
Fletcher is ecstatic that Private Stock is in the running for the sixth year in a row, and that the the shop is leaving an impression on the Racine community.
“It blows my mind, it's insane to know the customers like us so much,” Fletcher said. “In Downtown Racine, there is such a drive for art. It's a great place to be.”
