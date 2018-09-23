BEST STYLIST/BARBER
First place: Sophie Aslanidis, Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Suite D2, Mount Pleasant
Second place: Carrie Sanchez, Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Suite D2, Mount Pleasant
Third place: Katie Falaschi, Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
BEST SALON
First place: Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Suite D2, Mount Pleasant
Second Place: Lux Beauty Salon, 512 Monument Square, Racine
Third Place: Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
…
Salon Gloss and its owner, Sophie Aslanidis, 44, have been voted as both Racine County's Best Stylist/Barber and Best Salon. Aslanidis won the top honor as Best Stylist in 2015 and Salon Gloss was named best salon the following year.
The most in-demand service at Salon Gloss is coloring, especially balayage, a popular freehand technique.
Aslanidis and her four fellow stylists keep their customers looking good by staying up-to-date and educated on current techniques and trends.
Aslanidis thinks the homey atmosphere at the business has kept customers coming back since the salon opened its doors in 2011.
“We’re all really welcoming to anyone,” Aslanidis said. “People really like our vibe.”
She likened the salon to the fictional bar "Cheers" where "everybody knows your name."
“It’s a happy place,” she said.
