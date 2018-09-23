1st Place: Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant
2nd place: LUX Beauty Salon, 512 Main St., Racine
3rd place: Urban Trends Salon Spa, 10351 Washington Ave., Sturtevant
…
Erricka Stark decided to open a spa after having a bad experience at another salon.
"It was so bad I had to go to a doctor," said Stark, who is a trained social worker. "That's when I decided that if that was as good as things got, I could do better."
She opened Polished Nail Boutique, then expanded to become Polished Beauty Bar in 2016. This year, voters selected it as the Best Spa in Racine County.
Polished offers facials, eyelash extensions, massages, nail services and waxing in 3,000 square feet of space on Washington Avenue.
"Things have been wonderful," Stark said. "We have very loyal clients who book things with us for the whole year. We like to have those kind of deep relationships with our clients."
Sanitation is the No. 1 priority at the spa — a lesson learned from her bad experience at a nail salon. "We put our emphasis on making sure we are at the highest levels of cleanliness. We want to have the highest level of sanitation in Racine County."
