1st place: Panera Bread, 5630 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Olive Garden, 6000 Durand Ave., Racine
Third place: Out of the Pan, 550 State St., Racine
For the second time in three years, Panera Bread has claimed the Best Salad title in Racine County.
Panera's menu includes several tantalizing salad options, including Caesar with chicken, spicy Thai with chicken, and Greek.
The Caesar salad contains romaine, parmesan, homemade Black Pepper Focaccia and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
The spicy Thai is similar to the Caesar, but includes fire-roasted edamame, red pepper and wonton strips tossed in low-fat Thai chili vinaigrette.
Panera salads come in whole or half-sized portions and include a side item of either a baguette, sprouted grain roll, chips or an apple.
