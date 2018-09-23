1st place: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine
Second place: Sebastian’s, 6025 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
Third place: Oh Dennis! Saloon and Charcoal House, 4301 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
Olde Madrid offers something different. And that's one of the things that keeps customers coming back for more, said co-owner Natalie Salinas.
“Definitely the food is unique,” she said. “It’s the only Spanish restaurant in Racine.”
Its dedication to fresh ingredients is another draw for customers, who've voted Olde Madrid the number-one restaurant for the past three years.
Salinas and her husband Manny opened the tapas restaurant in Downtown Racine in July 2007.
“We have home-spun recipes that my mother-in-law passed down to my husband,” Salinas said.
The eatery's most popular dishes are its beef stew and gumbo.
The restaurant's first few months were rough, as there wasn’t as much going on Downtown at the time, and there was construction going on right in front of the building.
But Salinas praised Olde Madrid's dedicated and supportive customers at that time, who climbed over construction barriers to come inside for a year.
And of those regulars are still coming back today, 11 years later.
Salinas said business is still going strong.
“We’re grateful and happy to still be here,” Salinas said.
