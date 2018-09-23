Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st Place: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine

2nd place: North Beach, 1501 Michigan Blvd., Racine

3rd place: SC Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine

+1 
Racine Zoological Gardens

The Racine Zoo is not monkeying around! Once again, the zoo has claimed the title of Best of Racine's best place to take children as voted on by Journal Times' readers. 

Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn believes that the zoo continues to be voted in because the zoo offers guests with a fun, safe place for kids to be kids.

”We have fascinating animals for them to see, we have green space to relax in and playgrounds to burn off some energy,” Heidorn said. 

Nestled next to Lake Michigan, the zoo offers guests the opportunity to visit more than 77 species of animals, with more than 500 individual animals. 

“Some of our animals are endangered and we are blessed to be their caretakers,” Heidorn said. “The animals we have are very special and some have been here for over 30 years. In fact, our white handed gibbon Yule is the oldest of all gibbon species in all of North America! That is unique in itself.” 

Heidorn says zoo staff focuses on providing superior customer service to guests, and aims programs and events they offer to all ages and family groups. The zoo plans to continue surprising its guests with expanded education offers, new events, new animals and new places to explore. 

+1 
Elizabeth Heidorn

Heidorn

She also said that because because the zoo is open to guests seven days a week, it fits into most parents' busy schedules, allowing all children the opportunity to enjoy a day at the zoo.  

“It is hard not to have a spectacular day at the zoo,” Heidorn said. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Alyssa Mauk

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments