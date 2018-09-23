1st Place: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine
2nd place: North Beach, 1501 Michigan Blvd., Racine
3rd place: SC Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
…
The Racine Zoo is not monkeying around! Once again, the zoo has claimed the title of Best of Racine's best place to take children as voted on by Journal Times' readers.
Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn believes that the zoo continues to be voted in because the zoo offers guests with a fun, safe place for kids to be kids.
”We have fascinating animals for them to see, we have green space to relax in and playgrounds to burn off some energy,” Heidorn said.
Nestled next to Lake Michigan, the zoo offers guests the opportunity to visit more than 77 species of animals, with more than 500 individual animals.
“Some of our animals are endangered and we are blessed to be their caretakers,” Heidorn said. “The animals we have are very special and some have been here for over 30 years. In fact, our white handed gibbon Yule is the oldest of all gibbon species in all of North America! That is unique in itself.”
Heidorn says zoo staff focuses on providing superior customer service to guests, and aims programs and events they offer to all ages and family groups. The zoo plans to continue surprising its guests with expanded education offers, new events, new animals and new places to explore.
She also said that because because the zoo is open to guests seven days a week, it fits into most parents' busy schedules, allowing all children the opportunity to enjoy a day at the zoo.
“It is hard not to have a spectacular day at the zoo,” Heidorn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.