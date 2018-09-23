Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

2nd place: John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., Racine (Restaurant expected to close at this location on Sept. 23).

3rd place: Sebastian’s, 6025 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Reefpoint Brew House

Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine, was chosen as having the Best Outdoor Dining in this year's Best of Racine County contest.

If you are looking for a great place to eat outside, Reefpoint Brew House is the best place to go in Racine County, as voted by Journal Times readers.

“You are literally right on Lake Michigan,” said Patti Landreman, one of the owners of Reefpoint Brew House. “You get a view whether you are outside or inside.”

Being located right above Reefpoint Marina, you can watch the boats come in and you feel like you are on the ocean. And on the 4th of July, the Brew House has one of the best fireworks views in the city.

In addition to tables and chairs, there are couches for those who may want to relax and grab a drink and catch up with friends.

There is a wide variety of options, including several craft beers that Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee has made exclusively for the Brew House.

Those craft beers can be enjoyed along with an appetizer, such as the popular loaded tots or salmon or beef brisket dinner, which Landreman said are all popular options.

The steaks and the bacon wrapped meatloaf are also popular options.

You can go for the view and stay for the food. It’s the combo that makes it the best outdoor dining option in the county.

— Stephanie Jones

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. She was previously the city reporter, government reporter, and police reporter. She grew up north of Green Bay and enjoys spending time in the community with her family.

