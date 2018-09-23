1st Place: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe, 19319 Washington Ave., Yorkville
Second place: The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington
Third place: Cafe 213, 213 E. Main St., Waterford
…
Sisters Rosalie Laketa and Rita Zadurski cashed in some of their Fisher Nuts stock in 2004 to finance their joint dream. That dream — The Country Rose Bakery & Cafe on the southwest corner of Highways 20 and 45 — first opened in February 2005 and their venture has paid dividends many times over since.
Stroll into this homey place on any given day and you'll likely see a large crowd pleasantly passing the time as they eat the mouth-watering delicacies that have been served. Behind the counters at the north end of the restaurant, customers can catch glimpses of cooks briskly working on dishes to serve and treats to put on display.
Two of regular customers are sisters Tracy Czernicki of Franklin and Rachel Gresk of Norway, who occasionally drop in to relax over a pleasant meal and steaming cups of coffee. Oh, yes, and the treats.
"We like the atmosphere, Czernicki said. "And the food here is very good. And the staff is just wonderful.
"They have a very good breakfast any my daughter, in particular, likes their parfaits. They're just wonderful. And their desserts ... we do sometimes partake in a cinnamon roll and they're very good."
Gresk singled out the restaurant for more than its food and dining experience.
"I ordered some cakes from here for a bridal shower and they were able to decorate them exactly like I wanted them," she said. "They were beautiful."
The Country Rose Bakery & Cafe has earned a well-deserved reputation in a number of different ways. And it seems that the dream Laketa and Zadurski shared back in 2004 is only getting better with the passing of years.
"It's very comforting here," Gresk said. "There's always a group of people here hanging out and talking."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.