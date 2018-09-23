Best store west of I-94
1st Place: 7 Mile Fair, 2720 W. Seven Mile Road, Raymond
2nd Place: Reineman's True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
3rd Place: Union Grove Lumber & True Value Hardware, 1024 10th Ave., Union Grove
…
It might not be a store in the traditional sense, but with about 750 vendors spread out over 40 acres indoors and outdoors, 7 Mile Fair is a bargain-hunter's delight providing shoppers abundant opportunities to hunt for what they need and to perhaps pick up an item or two on impulse.
"You also never know what you will find at the fair, from fruits and veggies, tools and everything in between," said Scott Niles, president/CEO of 7 Mile Fair.
The fair, which dubs itself Wisconsin's largest flea market, opened in April 1961, catering at the time to a largely rural clientele. Today, fair visitors come not just from Racine County and the immediate environs, but also from greater Milwaukee and even Illinois. And it's a multi-generational and multi-cultural customer base.
"One of the things that drives the fair each weekend is the many cultures that shop at the fair and sell their goods at the fair," Niles said.
7 Mile Fair is open 52 weekends a year and also on Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Outdoor Market is open from the first weekend in April until the end of October each year.
"We do have outdoor vendors that set up year round when the weather is nice and sometimes when it is not so nice," Niles notes.
Assisting Niles in operating 7 Mile Fair is a staff of about 125, comprising full- and part-time workers. And students from local high schools who work at the fair can be eligible for a scholarship from the fair.
