1st Place: Fred's Burgers, 596 N. Pine St., Burlington
2nd place: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania St., Yorkville
3rd place: Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Rd., Kansasville
While more competition is cropping up west of Interstate 94, Fred's Burgers still reigns supreme. Owner Fred Mabsen said the reason is simple:
"We’ve done the same thing for 38 years here — we put out the best product you can get as far as burgers go," said Mabsen.
However, that doesn't mean it's easy. They buy the freshest products, ground their beef the day it's used, season and shape the patties by hand.
"It’s a lot of work to do something right," said Mabsen. "We do a lot of extra things to make our product better."
In addition to The Journal Times' Best of Racine honors, Fred's has received plenty of recognition over the years.
"We have a reputation of putting out the best product in the burger game," said Mabsen. "And that’s what’s made us successful here."
