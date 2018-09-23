Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fred's Burgers
A strong local connection is emphasized throughout the confines of Fred's Burgers. The photo on this table is members of the Burlington High School baseball team receiving their trophy after winning the WIAA Division 1 state championship in June 2016.

 PETER JACKEL, peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

1st Place: Fred's Burgers, 596 N. Pine St., Burlington

2nd place: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania St., Yorkville

3rd place: Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Rd., Kansasville 

Fred's Burgers was opened by Fred Mabson in 1980 and has since become an institution in Burlington. "It was a hole in the wall and he made it into a restaurant," Fred's Burgers manager Julie Busch said of Mabson.

While more competition is cropping up west of Interstate 94, Fred's Burgers still reigns supreme. Owner Fred Mabsen said the reason is simple:

"We’ve done the same thing for 38 years here — we put out the best product you can get as far as burgers go," said Mabsen.

However, that doesn't mean it's easy. They buy the freshest products, ground their beef the day it's used, season and shape the patties by hand.

"It’s a lot of work to do something right," said Mabsen. "We do a lot of extra things to make our product better."

Kitchen manager Maddie Betzen, left, and manager Julie Busch are two of people who make Fred's Burgers in Burlington the iconic restaurant it has long been. Celebrities including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have dined at Fred's.

In addition to The Journal Times' Best of Racine honors, Fred's has received plenty of recognition over the years. 

"We have a reputation of putting out the best product in the burger game," said Mabsen. "And that’s what’s made us successful here."

— Christina Lieffring

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

