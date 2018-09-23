Best Nightclub/Lounge
1st Place: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville
2nd place: The Brickhouse, 316 Main St., Racine
3rd place: John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., Racine (closing Sept. 23)
…
Best of the West Entertainment
1st Place:Route 20
2nd place: Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville
3rd place: 1175 Sports Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Kansasville
…
Route 20 owner Ray Stibeck isn’t one to grow complacent with success. Since opening Route 20, Stibeck has been in nearly constant bigger-and-better mode.
When Route 20 opened on March 1, 2012, it was a 3,900-square-foot bar-restaurant. Today, with expansions, it’s at 8,300 square feet — and Stibeck isn’t finished. “We’ll probably grow to close to 10,000 square feet,” he said.
Route 20 consistently brings in national music acts, and the word has gotten around. “Racine hasn’t (previously) really been known for national entertainment acts,” Stibeck said. “Management and touring companies reach out to us now.”
Route 20 can seat up to about 600 people for a concert if all of the tables are removed, but with the next addition, that number will reach about 850, Stibeck said.
He also bought additional acreage to offer enough parking for the larger concerts.
Soon, Stibeck will start his next project: enlarging the stage. Musical acts are adding features such as video walls, and Route 20 must be able to accommodate them, he said.
In early 2017 Stibeck merged his former Route 20 Chicken and Waffles, 904 S. Sylvania Ave., into the Route 20, thereby adding breakfast. It’s been very successful, he said.
Burgers and wraps remain popular, Stibeck said, but Route 20 has also been adding vegan and gluten-free items. In early January, he said, he’ll revamp the menu again.
With all of the changes come more and more customers. Stibeck said 2017 drew almost 20,000 more customers than the year before.
No new Route 20 feature is more eye-grabbing than the 30-foot-tall electric-guitar sign that Stibeck had designed and built and installed in October 2017. He believes that’s also helped pull customers off nearby Interstate 94 and into Route 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.