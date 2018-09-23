1st Place: Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine
2nd place: Lee's True Value, 1950 Taylor Ave., Racine
3rd place: Douglas Hardware, 2030 Douglas Ave., Racine
…
Russ Kortendick would be proud.
Kortendick, who died April 21, 2017, started a hardware business in the 1950s in Racine that has continued to prosper through the years. After it was moved from its original location on the corner of Douglas Avenue and South Street to 3806 Douglas Ave., in 1968, the business keeps growing.
"We've done some extensive remodeling of the store," said Assistant Manager Gary Lee. "We had about an extra 150, 200 square feet in one area that used to be warehouse items. And now we've put in more general merchandise and we have a better fishing department than we used to have."
Quite simply, there's a little bit of everything at Kortendick.
Visit the store and you'll be covered as far as household supplies, toys, lawn and garden goods, tools, plumbing equipment and painting supplies. Customers will also notice that much larger fishing department, which has been expanded in the last year. There is also a much larger supply of steel supplies, including chain saws and trimmers.
And from April until July, spring flowers are available.
Whatever a customer's needs are, Kortendick aims to please.
"We handle people one-on-one and try to give them the best service that we can," Lee said. "We ask inquisitive questions to try and get them the right thing at the right time."
There is a commitment at Kortendick to maintain that customer service mentality when new employees are hired.
"There is a training program we do in-house and there's also a video training program we utilize to train our people," Lee said.
Meanwhile, more changes are planned at Kortendick, including a new entrance and exit and three aisles of checkout counters.
This has been a place of growth for 50 years. And it continues to grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.