Live Music
1st Place: First Fridays, Downtown Racine
2nd place: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville
3rd place: The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine
…
Free Entertainment
1st Place: First Fridays
2nd place: North Beach Oasis, 1501 Michigan Blvd., Racine
3rd place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park
…
Tony Begonia, chairman of First Fridays, knows why the monthly Downtown Racine event took top honors for Live Music and Free Entertainment in Best of Racine County voting.
“It’s basically the fact that they can come Downtown and have a good time and not spend money on the entertainment, because we provide it,” he said.
Of course, the Downtown merchants — Begonia owns Uncorkt, 240 Main St. — have an ulterior motive to buy the necessary permits and arrange for the bands, solo musicians and artists to set up at Crosswalk Park, Paul Harris Park, Monument Square, or in front of or inside their businesses on the first Friday of a given month.
“We want them to check out places they might not have gone before, and hopefully buy something in our stores,” Begonia said. He added that it’s not just musicians: Some businesses, especially the art galleries, will bring in artists to do live demonstrations.
As to the popularity of the event with Journal Times readers, he said: “I think the public likes the fact that we have a hidden gem: Downtown Racine. It’s a quaint little downtown area.
“If it takes them getting free entertainment and a good time to come Downtown and check out our stores, then that’s what we’ll do."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.