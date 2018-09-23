Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Live Music

1st Place: First Fridays, Downtown Racine

2nd place: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville

3rd place: The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine

+1 
Concert at Monument Square
Buy Now

People enjoy live music and conversation on Monument Square during First Fridays on Sept. 1, 2017.

Free Entertainment

1st Place: First Fridays

2nd place: North Beach Oasis, 1501 Michigan Blvd., Racine

3rd place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park

+1 
First Fridays
Buy Now

Passers-by watch Scott Obernberger throw a bowl at his shop, Twice Baked Pottery, on Main Street during the Sept. 1, 2017, First Fridays event in Downtown Racine.

Tony Begonia, chairman of First Fridays, knows why the monthly Downtown Racine event took top honors for Live Music and Free Entertainment in Best of Racine County voting.

“It’s basically the fact that they can come Downtown and have a good time and not spend money on the entertainment, because we provide it,” he said.

Of course, the Downtown merchants — Begonia owns Uncorkt, 240 Main St. — have an ulterior motive to buy the necessary permits and arrange for the bands, solo musicians and artists to set up at Crosswalk Park, Paul Harris Park, Monument Square, or in front of or inside their businesses on the first Friday of a given month.

“We want them to check out places they might not have gone before, and hopefully buy something in our stores,” Begonia said. He added that it’s not just musicians: Some businesses, especially the art galleries, will bring in artists to do live demonstrations.

As to the popularity of the event with Journal Times readers, he said: “I think the public likes the fact that we have a hidden gem: Downtown Racine. It’s a quaint little downtown area.

“If it takes them getting free entertainment and a good time to come Downtown and check out our stores, then that’s what we’ll do."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

News Editor

Tom Farley is the news editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments