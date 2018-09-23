1st place: Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine
2nd place: Ayra’s Liquor And Cigars, 4700 Washington Ave., Racine
3rd place: Arbee's Liquor Store, 4606 Douglas Ave., Caledonia and 2062 Lathrop Ave., Racine
When Racinians are looking for variety, they come to Timer's Beverage Center.
Cameron Voss, the store's vice president, said its vast selection of beer, wine and liquor makes it stand out from other local liquor stores.
“People want to try new things,” he said.
The business itself, however is old. Timer's opened its doors in 1926, in the midst of prohibition, when it sold church wine, medicinal alcohol and ingredients for home-brewing.
It moved to its current 12,000-square-foot location in 1995.
The store's most popular items change with trends and the seasons, Voss said. Items to look for this fall are red wines and dark beers.
Timer’s store-picked single barrel whiskeys continue to be a popular product throughout the year, as well.
Voss said he appreciates the Racine community's continued support. Timer's has been named "Best Liquor Store" multiple times over the years.
“It’s been a tough year with the construction (on Northwestern Avenue and Highway MM), but we still have our regulars and new people coming in for our selection,” he said.
