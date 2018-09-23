Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bakery

1st place: O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 1841 Douglas Ave., Racine; and 4006 Durand Ave., Racine

2nd place: Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine

3rd place: PattiCakes Bakery at The Dish, 1220 N. Ohio St. 

+1 
O&H Danish Bakery
Buy Now

Kringle samples are displayed at O&H Bakery.

Danish Bakery store, 5910 Washington Ave., puts out some kringle for people to sample on May 20 at the store. The bakery was voted as having the Best Kringle in Racine County.

Kringle

1st place: O&H Danish Bakery

2nd place: Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine

3rd place: Larsen’s Bakery, 3311 Washington Ave., Racine

+1 
Kringle
Buy Now

Eric Olesen, of O&H Danish Bakery, decorates a king cake Kringle at the bakery at 1841 Douglas Ave. O&H Danish Bakery. O&H was voted Best Kringle and Best Bakery in Racine County in 2018 as part of The Journal Times' annual Best of Racine County contest. 

Racine County has plenty of high-quality candidates for Best Bakery, which is why O&H Danish Bakery President and co-owner Eric Olesen said winning Best Bakery/Best Kringle once again is always a thrill.

"I have a lot of respect for all the bakeries in Racine and I’m honored to have our bakery included in that group," said Olesen. "Really, it’s the customers of Racine that have made our community a special place for baked good."

Olesen said what helps O&H stand out are its innovative kringle flavors, which are added to every year.

"We are always dreaming up the next flavor and we like to surprise our customers with those," said Olesen. "It's also challenging for our teams, not just dreaming up new flavors but creating recipes for our new flavors."

Last year they rolled out a new peach cobbler kringle in August that was such a hit they brought it back this year.

But O&H is not just kringle; the bakery provides a wide variety of breads and pastries, all made from scratch in a warm, welcoming environment. 

"Its really a commitment to wanting to offer a variety for our customers and to make it a fun, interesting, happy place to go and visit," he said. 

Just because they've won Best of Racine several years in a row, they doesn't mean they plan on siting on their laurels.

"We never take it for granted," said Olesen. "Every day we’re working hard to be better than we were the day before for our customers."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Christina Lieffring

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments