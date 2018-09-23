Best Italian Restaurant
1st place: Wells Brothers, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine
Third place: Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3325 Rapids Drive and 3301 Washington Ave., Racine
Best Pizza
1st place: Wells Brothers, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3325 Rapids Drive and 3301 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Mike & Angelo's, 6214 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Wells Brothers' consistently tasty food and its fresh ingredients have kept customers coming back for the past 97 years.
“The food's always going to be good,” said owner Bill Rivers.
The restaurant makes many of its ingredients in-house including sauce, sausage and dough.
Wells Brothers has regularly been voted number-one for Italian restaurant and for best pizza in the Best of Racine contest.
“It’s humbling when people love you that much,” Rivers said.
The restaurant has withstood the test of time, and has been operating at the same location since it opened in 1921.
“We’ve been here for 97 years and we’re kind of a tradition in town,” Rivers said.
In the past, Wells had offered monthly special pizzas, but coming up it plans to add four of those pizzas to its regular menu. A couple of weeks ago it launched a new website, and recently began working with Door Dash for delivery services, which the restaurant doesn't offer itself.
Rivers said he appreciated all the loyal customers that continue to vote for Wells Brothers year after year.
Wells Brothers is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to about 8:45 p.m.
