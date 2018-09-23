Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Best Italian Restaurant

1st place: Wells Brothers, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant

Second place: Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine

Third place: Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3325 Rapids Drive and 3301 Washington Ave., Racine

Wells Brothers sign
The iconic sign for the Wells Brothers restaurant is displayed at the corner of Mead and 22nd streets. The restaurant has been a fixture in the Racine metro area since 1921.

Best Pizza

1st place: Wells Brothers, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant

Second place: Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3325 Rapids Drive and 3301 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Mike & Angelo's, 6214 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Bill Rivers, Wells Brothers
Bill Rivers, owner of the Wells Brothers restaurant, poses with a photo of the establishment inside the dining room. Rivers bought the restaurant with his cousin, Paula Wells-Huck, from his uncles, Tony and Guy Wells, in 1998. He has since become the sole owner.

Wells Brothers' consistently tasty food and its fresh ingredients have kept customers coming back for the past 97 years. 

“The food's always going to be good,” said owner Bill Rivers. 

The restaurant makes many of its ingredients in-house including sauce, sausage and dough. 

Wells Brothers has regularly been voted number-one for Italian restaurant and for best pizza in the Best of Racine contest. 

“It’s humbling when people love you that much,” Rivers said.

The restaurant has withstood the test of time, and has been operating at the same location since it opened in 1921. 

“We’ve been here for 97 years and we’re kind of a tradition in town,” Rivers said.

In the past, Wells had offered monthly special pizzas, but coming up it plans to add four of those pizzas to its regular menu. A couple of weeks ago it launched a new website, and recently began working with Door Dash for delivery services, which the restaurant doesn't offer itself. 

Rivers said he appreciated all the loyal customers that continue to vote for Wells Brothers year after year.

Wells Brothers is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to about 8:45 p.m.

 

Caitlin Sievers

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities.

