1st place: Culver’s, 5801 21st St., Racine; 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville; 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
2nd place: Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, 530 Monument Square, Racine
3rd place: Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., Racine
You know frozen custard is good when it even does well during the winter, and that’s the case at Culver’s, this year’s winner in the Best Ice Cream/Frozen Treats category.
“Even when it’s 10 below zero, we have people lined up at the drive-thru,” remarked Pete Haman, owner with his brothers Tim and Tom of Culver’s of franchises in Racine and Yorkville.
There are three reasons for Culver’s frozen custard tasting as good as it does, and Pete Haman doesn’t mind sharing them.
1. Its high butterfat content.
2. It has “a touch” of egg yolk is added to it.
3. “We make batches constantly throughout the day,” Haman said. So the soft-serve product is always fresh.
For a fast-food chain, Culver’s has a large menu, but the frozen custard grabs a large share of the overall sales. “It’s a huge, huge percentage,” Haman said, “about 20 percent, probably.”
At any given time, four flavors are available. In the summer, they’re vanilla ice, chocolate, lemon ice and the flavor of the day. In total the company has about 55 flavors to choose from.
The custard is also made into the "Concrete Mixer," with custom toppings blended in. “No matter what you like, we have it,” Haman said.
He said about the frozen custard’s popularity, “It’s a refreshing treat. … It’s just good. I’m just really proud of what we sell.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.