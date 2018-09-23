Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st place: Culver’s, 5801 21st St., Racine; 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville; 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

2nd place: Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, 530 Monument Square, Racine

3rd place: Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., Racine

Best of Racine County: Culver's
Culver's this year’s winner in the Best Ice Cream/Frozen Treats category.

You know frozen custard is good when it even does well during the winter, and that’s the case at Culver’s, this year’s winner in the Best Ice Cream/Frozen Treats category.

“Even when it’s 10 below zero, we have people lined up at the drive-thru,” remarked Pete Haman, owner with his brothers Tim and Tom of Culver’s of franchises in Racine and Yorkville.

There are three reasons for Culver’s frozen custard tasting as good as it does, and Pete Haman doesn’t mind sharing them.

1. Its high butterfat content.

2. It has “a touch” of egg yolk is added to it.

3. “We make batches constantly throughout the day,” Haman said. So the soft-serve product is always fresh.

For a fast-food chain, Culver’s has a large menu, but the frozen custard grabs a large share of the overall sales. “It’s a huge, huge percentage,” Haman said, “about 20 percent, probably.”

At any given time, four flavors are available. In the summer, they’re vanilla ice, chocolate, lemon ice and the flavor of the day. In total the company has about 55 flavors to choose from.

The custard is also made into the "Concrete Mixer," with custom toppings blended in. “No matter what you like, we have it,” Haman said.

He said about the frozen custard’s popularity, “It’s a refreshing treat. … It’s just good. I’m just really proud of what we sell.”

— Michael Burke

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke

