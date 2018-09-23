1st Place: Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, and 3900 Erie St., Racine
2nd place: Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant
3rd place: Planet Fitness, 5748 Durand Ave., Racine
Razor Sharp Fitness, which operates two locations in the county, has been selected Best Health Club in Racine County in six of the past seven years.
But the facility has not rested on its laurels. This summer the fitness center's Washington Avenue location underwent an extensive renovation, including new paint inside and out, new flooring, a remodeled exercise room, new lighting and retiled locker rooms and showers.
"It was time for a fresh look and a new vibe," said Jacob Thomas, general manger at Razor Sharp for almost six years. "Our members are awesome and we really appreciate them. We have invested in our clients. We think this creates a whole new excitement."
Razor Sharp features a variety of exercise equipment, a swimming pool, sauna, a whirlpool, workout rooms, and a running track. The center also offers a long list of fitness classes and workouts.
"We try to be something for everyone," Thomas said. "We want people to reach their goals, whatever they might be. That's why people come here."
