Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Razor Sharp whirlpool
Buy Now

The re-tiled whirlpool is shown at Razor Sharp Fitness, which has locations at 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, and 3900 Erie St., Racine.

 Submitted photo

1st Place: Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, and 3900 Erie St., Racine

2nd place: Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant

3rd place: Planet Fitness, 5748 Durand Ave., Racine

+2 
Razor Sharp Main Studio

Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, recently renovated many parts of its Washington Avenue location. Here is a main exercise studio.

Razor Sharp Fitness, which operates two locations in the county, has been selected Best Health Club in Racine County in six of the past seven years.

But the facility has not rested on its laurels. This summer the fitness center's Washington Avenue location underwent an extensive renovation, including new paint inside and out, new flooring, a remodeled exercise room, new lighting and retiled locker rooms and showers.

"It was time for a fresh look and a new vibe," said Jacob Thomas, general manger at Razor Sharp for almost six years. "Our members are awesome and we really appreciate them. We have invested in our clients. We think this creates a whole new excitement." 

+2 
Razor Sharp swimming pool

The re-tiled pool at Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Razor Sharp features a variety of exercise equipment, a swimming pool, sauna, a whirlpool, workout rooms, and a running track. The center also offers a long list of fitness classes and workouts.

"We try to be something for everyone," Thomas said. "We want people to reach their goals, whatever they might be. That's why people come here." 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Mark Feldmann

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments