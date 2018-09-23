Best Happy Hour/Mexican Restaurant
1st Place: Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Scores Sports Bar and Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine
3rd place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Those looking to cap the work day with an adult beverage and an appetizer, look no further than Jose’s Blue Sombrero for a quality happy hour.
“We have excellent staff, we have excellent margaritas on special,” said General Manager Andy Talbott. “We got a really fun atmosphere.”
With 16 different margarita flavors, Jose’s Blue Sombrero has attracted the getting off of work and stopping for a drink crowd.
Recently the restaurant has added the “El Tornado,” which is a layered frozen margarita with frozen sangria.
But aside from the drinks, Jose’s offers a taco bar with ingredients laid out like a buffet, along with fresh and daily made chips and salsa.
For those looking to stay for a meal, or those who just missed the happy hour, Jose’s offers traditional and unique Mexican dishes.
For the past eight years, Jose’s has won both Best Happy Hour and Best Mexican Restaurant in the Best of Racine voting.
“The majority of my serving staff has been here for many, many years. We have a very consistent staff,” Talbott said.
Along with the chips and salsa, Talbott said the restaurant staff also prepares fresh made sauces and meats, and likes to “get creative with the tacos.”
For example, Jose’s offers a coconut chicken curry taco, and, starting in October, it will offer a vegan taco and root veggie taco.
Jose’s “street sheets,” which are updated three to four times per year, offer seasonal dishes that allows the customers to give their feedback.
Talbott said the street sheets allow the restaurant to experiment with its menu and customers can let them know “what should stay around (on the menu) or come back.”
“It’s very important to not have the same menu year after year,” Talbott said.
