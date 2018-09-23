Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Chick-fil-A
Brian Goode is the manager of the Chick-fil-A restaurant, 5315 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

1st Place: Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Second place: Culver’s, 5801 21st St., Racine; and 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville; 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

Third place: Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie, 8300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 580 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

Derrick Fraley, a grand-opening trainer from Chick-fil-A, explains how to handle the chicken during a training session on in March 2016 at the Chick-fil-A in Mount Pleasant.

Chick-fil-A’s enormous and sustaining popularity has been shown again in our contest. Franchise owner Brian Goode says that popularity starts with the food that is all prepared on site. “We train (employees) about what good food looks like and tastes like,” Goode said.

The business doesn’t just care about customers, but also about its roughly 80 employees, Goode said. That’s how many people it takes to cover the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We have good part-time team members,” Goode said, “and we want to be able to work with their schedules.”

The franchise strives to provide “second mile service,” Goode said, defining that as “more than what guests expect.” That includes such things as opening doors, greeting each customer with a smile, clearing trays and refreshing drinks, he said and added, the restaurant’s goal is for each customer to have had a better day for visiting Chick-fil-A.

— Michael Burke

