1st Place: Millers Flowers, 219 Sixth St., Racine

2nd place: The Personal Touch By Julie, 4060 N. Main St., Caledonia

3rd place: Flowers by Walter, 503 Sixth St., Racine

Awash in Red
Holiday floral designer Leanne Talbert, left, and Hilary Krejcha, co-owner of Millers Flowers in Downtown Racine, trim freedom roses for a design to be delivered on Valentine’s Day 2017. Once again, Millers Flowers was voted Best Flower Shop by readers in the Best of Racine contest. 

Once again, Millers Flowers has nabbed the top spot as Best of Racine County's Best Flower Shop.

Experience is what Hilary Krejcha believes is what leads Racine County residents to enjoy the flower shop she and her husband Mark Krejcha own. 

“I feel that we offer the finest in fresh flowers, beautiful greenery and flowering plants,” Krejcha said. “There is more than 140 years of experience between our three designers, which enables us to create beautiful, but long lasting arrangements.”

The business was started in 1908 by Krechja's grandmother. Since then, flowers have been the family's business and passion. 

Everything the couple does, from ordering the hardiest flowers, working with only the best wholesalers and delivering flowers in the quickest and most efficient way, comes from experience in the business. 

“It takes a long time to be able to understand where the best things come from,” Krejcha said. 

It's also, Krejcha said, the relationships that they have developed with their customers over the past 110 years in business, and the confidence that their customers have in them as a business. 

“It is our honor to help people," Krejcha said.

 

— Alyssa Mauk

