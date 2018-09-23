1st Place: Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., Racine
2nd place: Cliff's Boathouse Cafe, 301 Hamilton St., Racine
3rd place: Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville
…
For the second time in three years, the Yardarm Bar & Grill has claimed the fish fry throne.
It’s no surprise the family-owned eatery continually finds itself near the top. The two sisters who own it, Lauri Tomasek and Lisa Caffery, have been perfecting recipes ever since their parents first opened the restaurant 35 years ago.
“We make the breading the thinnest it can possibly be so that you can taste the fish and not just the breading,” Tomasek said.
It takes employees half a week to prep the fish before they reach customers’ stomachs. But sometimes the fish are overshadowed by the restaurant’s iconic sand dollars. Made from fresh potatoes, the chip-like dollars are sliced, soaked in a special solution, dried and chilled all before they get fried, sprinkled with cheese and served.
And sand dollar is kind of a parallel to the philosophy of Yardarm.
“Every dollar is different,” Tomasek said. “That’s something we struggle with: keeping everything consistent, but changing little things here and there.”
Until last year, Yardarm only fried walleye, perch, shrimp and catfish. But after successfully serving cod during Lent, it too made the year-round fish fry roster. Other semi-recent additions to the menu include ice cream pies, salads and veggie burgers.
Despite the little changes, Tomasek believes her restaurant’s ethos hasn’t changed much: “Quality ingredients, cooked the best way we know how, by the best people.”
