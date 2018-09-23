Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1st Place: Italian Fest, Racine Festival Park, Racine

2nd place: Greek Fest, at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine

3rd place: St. Lucy Parish Festival, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine

Italian Fest 2017
Bill Ruffalo sells lottery tickets at Italian Festival in Paul P. Harris Rotary Park, 5 Fifth Street, during the 40th annual event last July. The festival features Italian and other food, live music, a cash raffle and much more.

For four decades, Racine County residents have flocked to Italian Fest to indulge their inner Italian — eating pasta, drinking wine, enjoying music, munching cannoli.

The annual event is so well-liked that voters selected Italian Fest as the Best Festival in Racine County.

"We take great pride in putting on one of the best festivals in the city year after year," said David Chiapete, president of Roma Lodge, which sponsors the event every summer. "We try and do things that will get a tremendous turnout. We believe it works because we tend to see the same people coming back year after year after year."

The annual event of traditional foods, entertainment, family fun and fireworks takes almost 10 months to plan and organize, Chiapete said. 

"Each year we look at what has worked and try to continue that, and if something doesn't really click, we try to improve it," Chiapete said.

Members from Roma Lodge and Vittoria Colonna Lodge prepare all the food and desserts, and plan all the music and activities. And their hard work makes all the difference, Chiapete said.

"What makes everything work is our membership," he said. "We are 500 strong and they come together and put in tremendous time and effort to make a great event. We all take great pride in that."

— Mark Feldmann

Sports Reporter

