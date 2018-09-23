1st Place: Vision Clinic, Dr. Savin and Associates, 1421 Washington Ave., Racine
2nd place: Eye Center of Wisconsin, 3805B Spring St., Suite 140, Racine
3rd place: Wisconsin Vision, 3905 Douglas Ave., Racine; 6035 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant
…
Dr. Bruce Savin, owner of the Vision Clinic in Uptown, treats patients at the very same clinic his father started in 1947.
Voters named the clinic the Best Place for Eye Care in Racine County for the second year in a row.
"It has been our privilege and joy to provide for the visual needs of our patients and their families, many of whom we have treated for multiple generations," Savin said.
The Vision Clinic has three doctors — Dr. Savin, Dr. Rick D. Anderson and Dr. Chelsea Miller — and a support staff of 15.
In addition to performing vision exams and selling glasses and contacts, the practice also specializes in treating eye diseases and conditions, and provides vision therapy for stroke and traumatic brain injury payments.
The practice also is skilled at providing children’s vision therapy, and in filling difficult-to-fit contact lens prescriptions.
"We continue to explore, acquire and implement the latest breakthrough technologies in eye care diagnostics and treatment," Savin said. "With three dedicated doctors and a fantastic support staff of 15, we pledge to continue to set the highest standards in eye care."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.