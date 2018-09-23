1st Place: Party on the Pavement
2nd Place: First Fridays
3rd place: Animal Cracker Jazz Series
…
Three great community events, but alas, there can only be one winner and that honor this year goes to the area's biggest block party — Party on the Pavement.
Actually, block party is a misnomer: The popular fall festival encompasses 12 blocks.
This year's event, the 16th in Party on the Pavement's history, was scheduled to take place this weekend. It was to feature three stages of live entertainment, a BMX Show a "unique and antique car show," carnival rides, good food, fun and shopping.
“Party on the Pavement started as a celebration of the streets re-opening after months of construction. It is southeast Wisconsin’s largest street festival attracting 10-15,000 people each year,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp., which coordinates the massive party. “With over 12 blocks filled with live music, incredible food and drinks, street performances, shopping, games and rides, there is something for the whole family at Party on the Pavement.”
See you there next year!
