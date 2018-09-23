1st Place: Dr. Leah Johnson, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road, Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Dr. Paul Elcano, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road, Mount Pleasant
3rd place: Dr. Ashley Berghuis, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road, Mount Pleasant
…
It was on a mission trip to Honduras in Central America while she was a college student in 2009 when Leah Johnson's connection to dentistry was made.
"That's what really introduced me to dentistry," she said. "I assisted a dentist down there, got to see a lot and I think that really ignited my passion for dentistry and, moving forward, to go to dental school."
That's just what the 28-year-old native of Stoughton did after she graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in biology in 2012. She attended the dentistry school at Marquette from 2012-16 and then settled into Racine with her husband, Alex, and Teedoh Chip, their golden retriever.
In the last two years at the Racine Dental Group, she has developed a strong reputation with her skill and compassion. Just ask Brenda Christian of Caledonia, who admittedly never felt comfortable in a dentist's chair.
"I was a nervous, stressed-out patient when I had to go to the dentist," she said. "And I've had to have some major work done since going to Dr. Johnson. She just totally puts me at ease and doesn't make me feel like a baby. She just coaches me through it and she's very patient and understanding of where I am when it comes to dental work."
Christian no longer is nervous when going to the dentist. And that's because of who her dentist is.
"She's continuously updating her techniques," Christian said. "She's very on top of her business. I'd recommend Dr. Johnson to anyone, especially if you have any anxieties about a dentist. She totally puts you at ease."
