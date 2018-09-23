1st Place: DeRango’s The Pizza King, 4261 Six Mile Road, Caledonia and 3114 Washington Ave., Racine
2nd Place: DeRango’s Pizza, 6100 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
3rd Place: Jimmy John's, 141 Main St, Racine; 5502 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 980 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
…
“We’ll fit that niche,” Tony DeRango, owner of DeRango’s The Pizza King, remembers thinking 30-odd years ago when his restaurants started offering delivery.
“It’s a small place,” DeRango said, talking about the sit-down location on Six Mile Road. “I think we have an awesome product and we need to feed Racine. Racine has been great to the John DeRango family.”
Although delivery is so often associated with quick food, chain restaurants and low-quality ingredients, DeRango takes pride in the opposite.
“Our food is not from a commissary,” he said. “It’s not pre-made. It’s still made from scratch.”
