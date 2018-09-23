Chiropractor
1st Place: Chiropractic Care Center, 6218 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Daniels Chiropractic Office, 2609 Rapids Dr., Racine
3rd place: Brown Family Chiropractic, 4401 Taylor Ave., Mount Pleasant
Medical Doctor
1st Place: Dr. Timothy Okland, Chiropractic Care Center, 6218 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Dr. Paul Durbin, 3807 Spring St., Racine
3rd place: Dr. Robert Gullberg, 3803 Spring St., Racine
When Roy Peterson sought treatment for a herniated disc in his lower back, he wasn't satisfied with some of the specialists he consulted. That changed when he made his first appointment with Dr. Timothy Okland of the Chiropractic Care Center.
"I used other chiropractors in the area before him and it was usually just a quick in-and-out appointment," Peterson said. "And I'd have to like point out the spots that were bothering me. But just in the first time of using Dr. Okland, he knew exactly what was wrong without me even saying it.
"I almost found it kind of weird at first, but he just knew. I said nothing about the symptoms. He knew exactly where it was and exactly how to correct the issue."
It's been a long journey for the 56-year-old Okland, a native of Bozeman, Montana, who grew up in Bismarck. He started his career as a biology teacher and boys varsity basketball coach at Bowdon, N.D., High School, but he long had a career as a chiropractor in the back of his mind.
His influence came back in the 1970s with a case involving his late mother, Ilene.
"My mother was diagnosed with gallbladder disease," Okland said. "And, back then, they didn't have ultrasound, so they would shoot dye into you and take X-rays. They told her she'd have to have her gallbladder removed and she wad very, very fearful of that.
"She started going to a chiropractor and, pretty soon, her symptoms went away. So she went back to the doctor and they did the same tests. And her gallbladder was completely healthy. And she never had to have her gallbladder taken out."
After graduating from the Palmer College in Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1992, Okland made some career stops before settling in Racine in 2003 at the Chiropractic Care Center. He bought the practice in 2008 and has built a client list of more than 1,000 since then.
"Whenever I mention a chiropractor, I say his name," Peterson said.
