1st Place: Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
2nd place: Victory Lane, 5310 Washington Ave., Racine
3rd place: Royal Car Care, 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine
For the second year in a row, Rocket Wash was voted Best Car Wash and Detailing operation in the Racine area.
Rocket Wash is owned by the Willkomm family, which runs gas stations and restaurants in Racine, Kenosha and Oak Creek, in addition to their car wash.
The car wash has been a popular spot due to its high efficiency and timeliness. It takes a car only two minutes and five seconds to pass through, according to Michael Willkomm, who helps run the car wash and the family's other businesses.
"We are two years into this car wash being open and it's going great," Willkomm said. "We are thankful for all the support we've received."
