1st Place: Mocha Lisa, 2825 4½ Mile Road, Caledonia
2nd Place: Wilson's Coffee &Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., Racine
3rd Place: Starbucks, 5658 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; and 2805 South Green Bay Road, Racine
…
After coming up short and placing second and third in the past, Mocha Lisa in Caledonia, has finally won the votes of area coffee drinkers.
Sue Brucker has owned the small café for the past 10 years and credits her staff as the ones who make Mocha Lisa a special place to sit down and have a coffee and a snack.
“We have baristas that make your drink the way you want it,” Brucker said, adding the espresso served is made in house and “made to order.”
For those who are looking forward to fall for the pumpkin spice coffee drinks, Brucker said Mocha Lisa can provide pumpkin flavor year round along with additional seasonal flavors.
For the non-coffee drinkers, Mocha Lisa also provides various teas and sodas.
Mocha Lisa also caters to dog lovers, allowing the fury four legged customers to enjoy a “pupachino.”
Aside from coffee, Mocha Lisa is located in an old farmhouse that Brucker said is over 100 years old.
For local artists and musicians looking to gain new fans and sell their works, Brucker said Mocha Lisa gives them some shelf space to expose their customers to area virtuosos.
“We have so much talent in Racine,” Brucker said. “I’m big on giving people a chance … local is very important to me.”
